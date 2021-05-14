Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): Odisha recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state reported 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

As many as 10,649 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths while 8,665 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 6,938 people got injected in quarantine, while 5,452 caught the infection from local contacts.

The total cases now stand at 5,88,687 including 4,82,345 recoveries and 2,273 deaths. At present, there are 10,4016 active cases in the state.

As per the government data, the state has tested 1,07,69,312 samples so far.

One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Bargarh, which has reported 507 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states. (ANI)

