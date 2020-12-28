New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

As many as 21,131 recoveries and 279 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901.

Maharashtra has reported 60,347 active COVID-19 cases while Kerala has reported 65,344 active cases.

Delhi had reported 6,713 active COVID-19 cases, 6,05,685 recoveries and 10,453 fatalities.

A total of 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 27. Of these, 7,15,397 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)