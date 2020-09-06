Chandigarh [India], September 6 (ANI): Haryana reported 2,277 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 76,549, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases include 806 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

