New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): With 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country and so far 1,45,810 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,06,111 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally.

"India has one of the lowest deaths/million population globally (105.4). Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation and prompt hospitalization and Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400," Health Ministry tweeted.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the worst is over concerning coronavirus in the country but people still need to follow covid appropriate behaviour to stay safe.

"At a personal level, I think that the worst is over concerning the Covid-19 situation. I have been following this situation right from the time when we had our first case on January 30, 2020. Since then, I have watched everything from the closest of quarters with meticulous precision. If we look at the things in the last three-four months then things are in a declining phase," Dr Vardhan told ANI in an exclusive interview.

"But we need to strictly follow covid appropriate behaviour and cannot afford to relax on that front," he added. (ANI)

