India News | With 33 New Cases, Assam's COVID-19 Count at 831

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): With 33 new cases, the COVID-19 count in Assam reached 831 on Thursday.

According to Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there are 737 active cases in the State, while 87 patients have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment.

Also Read | 115 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jammu and Kashmir: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

Four deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the State, while three patients migrated, according to Sarma.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Also Read | Ashok Chavan, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Joins Congress' #SpeakUpIndia Campaign From Mumbai Hospital, Shares Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)