New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): After 44,202 people were recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries in the country crossed the one crore mark (1,15,69,241) on Saturday.

India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 1,23,92,260 while people succumbing to the virus has mounted to 1,64,110.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 55,656.

Out of 49,447 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 9,090 cases were reported from Mumbai. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

Amid the COVID-19 surge, the Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday announced that students from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examination.

All religious places in Pune will also remain completely closed till April 9 and dine-in will not be allowed at eateries in the district for the next seven days, ordered the Pune authorities on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has decided to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 for COVID-19 guidelines violators.

Delhi recorded 3,567 new cases, 2,904 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday.

With this, the total cases escalated to 672,381 including 12,647 active cases and 6,48,674 total recoveries. The death toll, however, surged to 11,060 including the new deaths.

With 2,705 fresh COVID cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, there are 25,314 active cases of COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

Seeking the increase in the COVID cases, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan has ordered to vaccinate all persons above 45 years of age within this month.

The active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh have mounted to 20,369 after the state recorded 2839 new COVID cases, 1791 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Haryana reported 1959 COVID cases, 1184 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew in ten cities from April 5 after the active cases in the state mounted to 2,421 on Saturday while the cumulative recovery stands at 3,37,430. In Odisha, 1,921 people died due to COVID-19 till now.

As many as 1,398 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday.

Bihar government has also ordered the closure of schools and colleges from April 5 to April 11. All government and private gathering at public places except for marriages and other family functions in Bihar has been banned till April end.

Other states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh have also ordered the closure of educational institutes amid the rising coronavirus cases.

According to a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry, 13,00,146 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, taking the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccination administered till the 78th day of the vaccination drive to 7,44,42,267.

The Uttarakhand government has declared journalists as "frontline workers" and announced COVID-19 vaccination for them without any age restrictions. (ANI)

