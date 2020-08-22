Gangtok, Aug 22 (PTI) Sikkim recorded 45 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours taking its coronavirus caseload to 1,381, a health department official said on Saturday.

All the fresh positive cases have come from East Sikkim district, of which state capital Gangtok is a part.

Sikkim now has 507 active cases while 871 patients have been cured of the disease and three persons have died, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

Of the total caseload, East Sikkim registered the highest number of infections at 877, followed by 461 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, he said.

Altogether 36,744 samples have been tested in the state so far.

