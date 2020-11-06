New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The coronavirus cases in India crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

The COVID-19 cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 84,11,724 including 5,20,773 active cases.

Total cured cases reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharged cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, with 670 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,24,985 overall.

Maharashtra reported 5,027 new cases of COVID-19, 161 deaths and 11,060 discharged cases today. The total cases in the state rose to 17,10,314, including 15,62,342 recoveries and 44,965 deaths. The active cases in the state stand at 1,02,099.

Delhi reported 7,178 new COVID-19 cases, 6,121 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the national capital rose to 4,23,831, including 3,77,276 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,833 deaths. The active cases stand at 39,722.

Kerala reported 7,002 new COVID19 infections taking the number of active cases in the state to 83,208. The total recovered cases are 3,88,504.

Tamil Nadu reports 2,370 new COVID-19 cases, 2,402 discharges and 27 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 7,39,147, including 7,08,846 discharged cases and 11,299 deaths. The active cases stand at 19,002.

In Karnataka, 2,960 new cases were reported, 2,701 discharged cases and 35 deaths happened today. The total positive cases in the state rose to 8,41,889, including 7,97,204 discharged cases and 11,347 deaths. The active cases stand at 33,319.

West Bengal reported 3,942 new cases, 4,283 discharges and 55 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 3,97,466, including 3,54,732 discharges and 7,177 deaths. Active cases stand at 35,557. (ANI)

