Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 63 new COVID-19 infections which took the union territory's caseload to 1,26,504 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,958, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from the Jammu division and 54 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 18, followed by 11 in Anantnag, the officials said.

Nine districts reported fresh cases in single digits and the remaining nine did not report any new infections, they said.

There are 829 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 1,23,717 patients have recovered, they said.

