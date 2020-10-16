New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): With a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,04,528 active cases, and 64,53,780 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 895 deaths reported due to the disease, the toll due to the disease is at 1,12,161 in the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 11,447 new COVID-19 cases, 13,885 discharged cases and 306 deaths today. Total positive cases at 15,76,062 including 13,44,368 discharges, 1,89,715 active cases and 41,502 deaths, said State Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh has 40,047 active and 7,25,099 cured cases, besides 6,357 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country crossed the 9.2-crore mark.

A total of 9,22,54,927 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Thursday. This includes 10,28,622 samples tested on October 15.

In another development, India continues to report one of the lowest deaths per million population which stands at 81 on Friday. Less than 1,100 deaths have been reported continuously since October 2, said Union Health Ministry.

Kerala reported 7,283 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 95,008. A total of 2,28,998 people have recovered till now, said State Government.

Tamil Nadu reported 57 deaths and 4,389 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the State to 6,79,191. The death toll is at 10,529. 6,27,703 people have been discharged in the State so far including 5,245 people discharged today, said State Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 697 new COVID19 cases and eight deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rises to 86,754 including 8,909 active cases, 76,479 recoveries and 1,366 deaths, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Manipur recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 14,715 including 11,245 recoveries, 3,361 active cases, and 109 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Gujarat reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths and 1,279 discharges/recoveries today. Total cases now at 1,57,474 including 1,39,149 recoveries, 14,705 active cases and 3,620 deaths, said State Health Department/

Delhi reported 3428 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths and 3197 recoveries/discharges/migrations reported in Delhi today. Total cases here rose to 3,24,459, including 2,95,699 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,946 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,814, said Government of Delhi.

As many as 979 discharges and 26 deaths reported in Punjab today. The COVID-19 tally in the state rises to 1,26,737, including 1,16,165 cured patients and 3980 deaths. Active cases stand at 6592, said the Government of Punjab.

Karnataka reported 7,542 new cases, 73 deaths, and 8,580 discharges today. Total COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 7,51,390, including 10,356 deaths and 6,28,588 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,12,427, said the Government of Karnataka.

Uttarakhand reported 549 new COVID-19 cases today, 524 patients cured. Total cases in the state rise to 57,042, including 50,155 recoveries and 829 deaths, according to the Uttarakhand State Control Room. (ANI)

