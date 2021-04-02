New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, the total cases of COVID-19 infection crossed the 1.2 crore mark on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that there are 5,84,055 active cases in the nation as of now. The country reported 459 new deaths taking the death toll to 1,62,927.

Maharashtra on Thursday continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country.

Maharashtra reports 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.

Out of 43,183 fresh COVID cases, the Pune district reported 8,011 new cases. There are 64,838 active cases in the district.

Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID infections and the active cases in the district now soared up to 55,005.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

With this, the total cases in the national capital rose to 6,65,220 including 10,498 active cases and 6,43,686 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 11,036 including the new deaths.

As many as 1,271 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state health department said on Thursday. With these new cases, the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 9,03,260. While the active cases stand at 8,142.

Karnataka reported 4,234 new COVID-19 cases, 1,599 discharges and 18 deaths today. There are 30,865 active cases in the state.

With 3,187 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab, the active cases in the state stand at 24,644.

The third phase of coronavirus vaccination for all above 45 years has begun across the country on the 76 the day of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination.

With this cumulative count of COVID-19 vaccination has administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crores. As many as 4,01,06,304 people who are more than 45 years old were administered the COVID-19 jab as on April 1.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak, and Mayor of Pune were among the beneficiaries aged above 45 years who took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.

The center also informed that the COVID-19 vaccination will be carried out at both public and private sector Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of April, including gazetted holidays. (ANI)

