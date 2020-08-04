Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indore reported 89 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 7,735.

According to the official data, 1,973 samples were tested in Indore on Monday. While, with three new deaths reported in the district, the toll has reached 320.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed 18 lakh on Monday with 52,972 new cases. (ANI)

