New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): With the highest single day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The total number of coronavirus cases stand 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated and 75,062 deaths," said the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. The state has reported 23,816 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,67,349. There are 2,52,734 active cases, 6,86,462 recoveries and 27,787 fatalities, as per the State Health Department.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases stands at 5,27,512 with 97,271 active cases, 4,25,607 recoveries and 4,634 fatalities. While Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,039 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected individuals in the national capital to 2,01,174 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has tested a total of 5,29,34,433 samples for COVID-19 up to September 9.

"The total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34,433 including 11,29,756 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR. (ANI)

