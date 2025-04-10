New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): After a week of scorching heat, the Delhi-NCR region got some respite after the sky turned cloudy, accompanied by thunderstorms and light rainfall, turning the weather pleasant.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this change in weather is linked to western disturbances impacting the north-western plains.

Areas including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of central and south Delhi recorded light rainfall activity, accompanied by gusty winds in some pockets.

Several visuals of the dust storms were also shared on social media, accompanied by cloudy weather conditions.

This comes after Delhi faced the season's first heatwave with the mercury soaring past 40 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was 25.9 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees more than the season's average.

Earlier, IMD also forecasted the possibility of light to moderate rain in parts of north India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, due to an active western disturbance over the Western Himalayas.

As the weather turns pleasant large number of people gather at Kartavya Path in Delhi to enjoy themselves.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Hazaribagh also witnessed a sudden change in weather and its neighbouring areas experienced heavy rainfall. Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the area.

In the morning, several parts of Lucknow and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh received a fresh spell of light rainfall.

Earlier, in a separate incident, as many as 13 people lost their lives after lightning struck in four districts of Bihar - Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur- according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the CMO, five people were killed in Begusarai, four in Darbhanga, and three in Madhubani, while Samastipur recorded one fatality.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees to the families of all the deceased. (ANI)

