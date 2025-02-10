Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 10 (PTI) Senior AIADMK leader and legislator K A Sengottaiyan, who boycotted the felicitation event to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, conducted by a farmers federation on February 9, said on Monday that the photos of party founder M G Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa were not printed in the invitations.

The event was conducted by the Federation of Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme at Annur near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district to thank Palaniswami, during whose tenure, he took efforts to implement the scheme.

Also Read | Haryana: 3 New Criminal Laws To Be Implemented in State by February 28, Says CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Palaniswami attended and spoke about the scheme.

Sengottiyan, representing Gobichettipalayam Assembly segement, on Monday visited Erode Collector Office to present a petition to the District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, about the protest by the people of a number of village Panchayats, including Kullampalayam, Pariyur and other places against the merger with the Gobichettipalayam Municipality. Some villagers accompanied the MLA.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Announces Launch of Adani Health City in Partnership With Mayo Clinic for Affordable Healthcare in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sengottiyan said, "I did not attend the felicitation programme at Annur on Sunday to the former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, as in the invitation card and also in the banners in the venue did not have the photos of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and also the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa."

He also said, "Amma (Jayalalithaa) sanctioned the funds for the Avinashi Athikadavu water scheme".

The present DMK government implemented the scheme a few months ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)