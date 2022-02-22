Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP and its allies will form the government in Lucknow by winning over 300 seats in the state Assembly polls.

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Shah said, "Bua aur Babuwa (aunt-nephew) ruled UP for 15 years but did not even build toilets for the poor. The BJP has constructed the toilets for 2.61 crore poor houses."

Also Read | Power Outages in Chandigarh as Electricity Employees Go On Strike Against the Privatisation of the Department.

Attacking the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "If Akhilesh's government comes to power then people facing criminal cases like Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail."

Praising the work of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister said that "Yogi Sarkar has done a reduction of 72 per cent in dacoity, 62 per cent in robbery, 29 per cent in kidnapping and 50 per cent in rape cases".

Also Read | LIC IPO: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Policyholders Are Not Eligible For ‘Quota Benefits’, Says Life Insurance Corporation.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first three phases of the elections have been concluded.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)