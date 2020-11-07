New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): India recorded 50,357 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 84,62,081, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Saturday.

With 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,16,632 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,19,886. Meanwhile, with 577 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,25,562 overall.

Also Read | Twitter Out of Control, Says Donald Trump After More Tweets Flagged.

Maharashtra reported 1,03,007 total active cases, 15,62,342 recoveries and 44,965 deaths so far while Karnataka reported 33,338 total active cases, 7,97,204 recoveries and 11,347 deaths due to the infection so far.

The national capital Delhi recorded 39,722 total active cases, 3,77,276 recoveries and 6,833 deaths so far.

Also Read | Delhi: Autorickshaw Driver’s Body Found at National Capital’s Jal Board Office; Investigation Underway.

Kerala reported 83,324 active cases, 3,88,504 recoveries and 1,640 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested for coronavirus up to November 6, of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested on Friday.

"The active cases now comprise only 6.19 per cent of the total positive cases of the country. The declining trend of the active cases is supported by a high number of recovered cases. The national recovery rate has further improved to 92.32 per cent. The 80 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs," according to an official statement on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)