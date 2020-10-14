New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

It is important to note that the rise in COVID-19 cases has been on the decline in the country, while around 56 thousand cases were reported yesterday, the rise today has stayed is a little over 60-thousand.

Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,26,876 active cases, and 63,01,928 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 706 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,10,586 in the country.

With 2,05,884 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,97,252 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,701 died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,13,478 active cases; while 6,02,505 people have recovered, 10,123 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has 42,855 active and over seven lakh cured cases, besides 6,291 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 43,239 active cases, with 6,12,320 recoveries, alongside 10,371 fatalities.

Delhi's count of active cases is at 21,490, while over 2.8 lakh patients have recovered, besides 5,854 dying by COVID.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for Covid-19 in the country crossed the 9-crore mark.

A total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Tuesday. This includes 11,45,015 samples tested on October 13.

The MoHFW said that India continues to report one of the lowest COVID-19 cases and lowest deaths per million population in the world. It added that India's recoveries are the highest in the world. (ANI)

