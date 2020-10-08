New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark on Thursday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

As per the MoHFW, with 971 deaths the toll due to the disease has now reached 1,05,526 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,44,976 active cases, 11,96,441 cured and discharged cases and 39,072 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,16,172 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,42,906 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,574 lives so far.

Kerala, with 92,246 active cases, is also severely affected. However, 1,60,253 patients have been cured in the State and 906 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 49,513 active cases while 6,78,828 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,086 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.

As many as 2,70,305 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,616 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 22,186 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,94,321 samples were tested on Wednesday. (ANI)

