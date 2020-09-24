New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged or migrated patients.

The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 91,149.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,73,883 active cases and 9,56,030 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 33,886.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 94,671 active cases in the State. The number of cured and discharged patients stands at 4,37,910. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 8,266.

Andhra Pradesh with 70,357 active and 5,70,667 cured patients is also severely affected. 5,506 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the State.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 23rd is 6,74,36,031 including 11,56,569 samples tested yesterday.

New recoveries in the country have exceeded the new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As per the data of the Ministry, on September 19, India recorded 93,337 new COVID-19 cases and 95,880 recoveries, on September 20, the country reported 92,605 new cases and 94,612 recoveries, on September 21, the number of new cases stood at 86,961 with 93,356 recoveries, on September 22, the nation recorded 75,083 new case and highest single-day recoveries of 1,01, 468 and on September 23, the number of reported new cases was 83,347 and recoveries stood at 89,746. (ANI)

