India News | Woman, 13-year-old Son Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Govindpuri; Robbery Angle Suspected

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a housewife and her 13-year-old son were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home in Delhi's Govindpuri area in Kalkaji on Thursday, police said.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at around 1:11 AM after Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor, returned home shortly after midnight and found the main door latched from the outside. Upon entering the house, he allegedly discovered the bodies of his wife, Sharda Sahu (38) and his son, a Class 7 student, both bearing multiple stab wounds.

Also Read | Injectable Products Are Not Cosmetics, Cannot Be Used in Aesthetic Clinics, CDSCO Warns.

Police said preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that cash and jewellery were allegedly missing from almirahs, suggesting a possible robbery angle behind the double murder.

Senior police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), immediately reached the spot and secured the area. Crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were also called in for inspection and evidence collection.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: 23 Ministers Inducted in Vijay-Led TVK Government; 2 From Congress Take Oath.

A case has been registered under Sections 103 and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Multiple teams have been formed and dispatched to trace and arrest the culprit(s).

Officials said the incident has triggered shock and panic in the locality, while an investigation is being carried out from all possible angles.

Police have also appealed to residents to share any information that could assist in the probe.

Meanwhile, in a separate case reported earlier, the Central District Delhi Police on May 16 arrested one accused and apprehended a minor in connection with the alleged stabbing death of a 21-year-old man in the Anand Parbat area.

The incident occurred on the night of May 15, 2026, near Ramjas Park in Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar.

Three boys were passing through the area when they were attacked by a group of 10-15 youths. One of the victims was dragged into the jungle area of the park and stabbed. Police found the young man unconscious near the park's boundary wall with injuries to his chest and head. He was declared dead on the spot.

The deceased was identified through a SIM card found in his mobile phone. A case was registered at PS Anand Parbat under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A special team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chander, under the supervision of ACP Sunil Kumar, immediately began investigations. A friend of the deceased, who managed to escape, told police that the attack stemmed from a quarrel two days earlier. The victim and his friends had allegedly assaulted a person named "Kanchi", leading to the retaliatory attack.

Acting on intelligence and information from secret sources, police arrested Virat aka Gattu (22) from Baljeet Nagar.

At his instance, the murder weapon, a knife, was recovered from the jungle near the crime scene. One 15-year-old boy, classified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), was also apprehended. Both admitted their roles during interrogation.

Police have seized the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the crime. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining co-accused.

The swift action has been praised as a quick breakthrough in what initially appeared to be a blind murder case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)