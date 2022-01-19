New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Four children and a woman were found dead inside their house in Seemapuri area of Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving a call at 1.30 pm. From initial investigations, it is suspected that all five inhaled toxic fumes from a fireplace inside the room. The family resided on the fifth floor of the house. The police team also recovered an angithi from the room.

Also Read | ‘Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch’: Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy's Statement.

The postmortem of bodies is underway.

According to Delhi Police, it is the rented accommodation where the family lived.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Liquor Sale at All Airports and Supermarkets, Cuts Prices by 20%.

The deceased include a woman (30) and her two daughters, aged 11 years and 4 years and two sons aged 8 years and 3 years.

DCP Shahdara said, "As per the initial investigation, they died due to suffocation due to angithi but the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)