Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): A woman was allegedly forcefully abducted and raped by two men in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said.

The victim had just reached Hyderabad from Suryapet moments before the incident took place. The victim was on her way to the police station when the incident happened. A case has been registered.

According to the police, "On Sunday (January 7) at 02.30 hours, the police received a complaint written in Telugu with details enclosed in a sealed cover stating that she is living along with her brother and mother. Her sister is married and she is living with her husband and in-laws. On 06.1.2024, she had an argument with her brother and the complainant's brother beat her, due to which she boarded a bus at Suryapet and came to MGBS at Hyderabad at about 10.40 pm in the night."

"After coming out of the bus stand, she had tea and after having tea while she was passing on the road, two people came from back on the bike and stopped beside her and asked about where she was going, to which the complainant informed that she was going to any of the police Station to which they informed her that they were also going there only and asked the complainant to sit on the bike," as per a press release from the Bandlaguda Police Station.

The complainant said that she would prefer to go in an auto but they compelled her to sit on the bike and proceeded for the police station. While in the way, they asked the complainant whether she would like to have something and offered the complainant with an ice cream. Subsequently, they took her to a warehouse where they subjected her to physical assault and sexual assault.

Later, they took the complainant to a godown and there they beat her and raped her one by one. From there, the complainant managed to run away and came out of the godown and she started screaming, due to which people gathered and, seeing them, both persons fled away from the spot.

"The complainant came to know that the place falls under the limits of PS Bandlaguda and police personnel came and brought her to PS Bandalguda at about 01.30 AM. She has requested to take necessary action against the persons who forcefully brought her to the godown and raped her, as per law," the release stated. (ANI)

