Gurugram, Jun 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she has been raped by a man she had befriended online, police said on Tuesday.

The woman is a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant.

In her complaint, the woman has said that she had befriended a young man from Hisar through Facebook.

"One day when we met, my Facebook friend raped me. When I protested, he promised to marry me. Now he has refused to marry me and is threatening to kill me," she said.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered at Sadar police station.

"We are investigating and are trying to nab the accused", said inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of Sadar police station.

