Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) Police have arrested two men and a woman after seizing drugs worth Rs 4.65 lakh from their possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-narcotics cell laid a trap on Friday in Shil-Daighar area and nabbed the three persons when they arrived there, senior police inspector Vijay Powar said.

The police seized from them 17 gm of mephedrone (MD) powder and 170 gm of ketamine, collectively valued at Rs 4,65,300, he said.

The accused were identified as Sajid Ali Maniar, Niyaz Khan and Shagufta Shaikh, he said, adding that the police were trying to find out from where they got the drugs and to whom they were planning to sell them.

A case was registered against them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were on Saturday produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till December 23, the police added.

