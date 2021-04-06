Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Tuesday along with her lover for allegedly killing her husband and dumping his body near a village in this Uttar Pradesh district last week, police said.

Madhu and Mukesh Kumar allegedly killed Dhanpal on April 3, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI. Mukesh hit the 30-year-old with his car and the two dumped his body, he added.

The crime unravelled when police recovered a car with blood stains and found the body of Dhanpal, who had been working in Gurugram for the past 10 years, the ASP said.

Recapping the events, he said Madhu had an affair with Mukesh in the absence of her husband, who came back to his village when he got to know about it.

Madhu told Mukesh about her husband's return and he allegedly ran Dhanpal down with his car. Mukesh escaped to Haryana after the vehicle got stuck in the mud, but was tracked down by the police. MA

