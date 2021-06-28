New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The police have arrested a 21-year-old woman along with her friend who had tried to rob her elder sister at her home in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday.

Jyoti was addicted to PUBG and alcohol and wanted money to fulfil her addiction expenses following which she along with her two friends -- Sunny and Saif -- who were also in need of money hatched a plan to rob her elder sister's house, they said.

Jyoti sent her two friends to rob her sister's house, police said.

Jyoti and Sunny has been arrested, the police said adding Saif is absconding.

In her a complaint, Jyoti's sister Shashi alleged that two men came to her house on Saturday afternoon and asked for her husband Brijesh. As they entered the house, one of them pointed a pistol to her head while the other gagged her mouth with his hand and forced her on the ground, the police said.

They searched for cash but did not find any following which they fled after locking the house from outside. When Shashi raised an alarm, her neighbours gathered and helped her out, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "During investigation, the team scanned footage of CCTVs of the area and found that the two men had come on a scooter which was parked around 250 meters from the spot. After the victim raised the alarm, the men fled from the spot leaving their vehicle behind."

Thereafter, a constable was deployed in civil clothes near the scooter to keep a watch. After sometime, when Sunny came to take back the scooter, he was apprehended, the officer said.

When Sunny was questioned, he disclosed that Jyoti had informed him that he can find Rs 50,000-60,000 at her sister's house. Both needed money, so they hatched the plan to rob her and divide the amount equally later, he added.

Investigations revealed that Jyoti met Sunny while playing PUBG around five months back. Jyoti earlier worked for a second hand car dealer and earned Rs 5,000 but she was currently unemployed and wanted money as she addicted to playing the game and wanted to meet her alcohol expenses, the DCP said.

Based on Sunny's disclosure, Jyoti was also arrested, the police said.

A toy pistol has been recovered from Sunny, police said, adding her co-accused Saif is absconding.

