New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping various businessmen of over Rs 2 crore in the city, police said on Tuesday.

They said one Ashok Kumar, along with 10 other victims, alleged that directors Abhishek Tyagi and the woman of one VPG Stores Pvt Ltd induced them for delivery of goods against post-dated cheques.

Also Read | Tanishq Issues Statement After Withdrawing Ad That Drew Severe Flak, Says ‘Deeply Saddened by Inadvertent Stirring of Emotions’.

After receiving the goods, the company stopped payment. The amount involved in the present case was around Rs 2.60 crore, police said.

During investigation, it was emerged that the directors of the company actively induced the victims to supply goods such as rice, dry fruits, edible oils to the company after issuing post-dated cheques, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Kasturba Gandhi Hospital Doctors Threaten to Go on Strike from Tomorrow Over Salary Dues.

"They initially cleared some cheques to win the confidence of the victims, but after getting goods worth crores of rupees, they issued instructions to the bank to stop the payment and used to sell the products at lesser price to various other businessmen engaged in the business of similar articles," Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said.

Thereafter, the accused intentionally removed themselves from the directorship of the company and inducted a peon and an employee of the company as directors, he said.

It was also found that the main accused, Tyagi, was involved in more than a dozen cases.

Police were trailing the woman from her native place in Uttarakhand and Delhi. Finally, she was apprehended from the national capital, Mishra said.

Tyagi, along with the woman, hatched a conspiracy of inducing various businessmen to deliver goods, police said.

The woman got appointed herself as the director as well as purchase manager of the company and made calls to the victims for the supply of goods. Once the goods were supplied, they used to issue post-dated cheques, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)