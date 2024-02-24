Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): A woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and kidnapping a TV anchor in the Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana to marry him, police said.

The accused woman was identified as Bogireddy Trishna, a digital marketer. She also allegedly installed a GPS device in the TV anchor's car to monitor his movements, they said.

Earlier, a kidnapping case was registered under the Uppal police station after Pranav Sista, a software engineer and also working as an anchor in Gemini TV, reported that he was abducted by four individuals on February 11 while he was returning from his office in the Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana, police said.

According to the police, the TV anchor Pranav bargained with kidnappers, somehow managed to escape, came to the police station and filed a complaint.

Two years ago, Trishna, came in contact with a person with complainant Pranav's profile on the matrimony site. The lady realized that the person she met was not Pranav but he was using Pranav's profile. Trishna somehow reached out to Pranav and told him that someone was using his profile. Pranav went to the police station and made a complaint that his photo was being used by someone else, the issue was closed there, the police said in a release.

Later, Trishna began stalking and harassing Pranav. She also allegedly installed a GPS device in his car to monitor his movements and threatened him. On February 11, while he was returning from the office, she, along with hired goons, reportedly took him to her office and threatened him, the police said.

During the investigation, the police seized the Apple AirTag GPS. Additionally, it was revealed that Pranav was beaten up during the kidnapping, resulting in damaged ear drums.

Trishna wanted to marry Pranav and he refused that's why she planned the kidnapping, the police said.

The woman has been arrested and the other accused will be arrested soon, police added. (ANI)

