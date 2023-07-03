Faridabad, Jul 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman allegedly strangled to death her live-in partner in a flat here, police said on Monday.

The couple was living in a rented EWS flat in Discovery Society in Faridabad's Sector 80. The woman allegedly killed her live-in partner on Sunday night.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Madhya Pradesh: Man Throws Street Dog Into River in Ujjain District, FIR Registered.

She then fled the spot but police arrested her late Monday evening, police said. An FIR was registered at BPTP police station.

Police identified the deceased as Bhoop Singh, native of Rampur district in UP, and his partner as Ganga, hailing from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Criminal Manipulation of Electronic Data: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Carries Out Searches in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police officer said Ganga claimed during questioning that Singh was assaulting her in an inebriated state and tried to strangle her, but she killed him.

The police on Monday handed over the body to the family members of Singh after autopsy.

According to the complaint filed by Sispal, brother of the deceased, Singh used to work as a mason. His wife died a long time ago and he had no child. He lived in Rudrapur for the last 10 years with Ganga. In March, both came to Faridabad and had been living in a rented EWS flat in Discovery Society, Sector 80.

"The couple often quarrelled. After getting information, I reached their flat in Faridabad, but police had already sent the body to the mortuary. My brother was drunk on Sunday and taking advantage of this, Ganga strangled him to death and fled away," Sispal said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Ganga under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at BPTP police station on Sunday. Late Monday evening, police arrested the accused who confessed to the crime.

"We have arrested the accused woman who claims that she had strangled her live-in partner as he was trying to kill her. We are questioning the accused and will produce her before a city court on Tuesday," said probationer sub inspector Rajeev Kumar, SHO of BPTP police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)