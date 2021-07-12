New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A woman has been arrested here for allegedly trying to sell a new born, police said on Monday.

Priyanka was apprehended in an operation by police and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The NCPCR received information on Friday that Kavya alias Komal, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was selling or trafficking a baby, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a decoy buyer called her and she sent Priyanka to deliver the baby near a temple at Pashim Vihar, the officer said.

The accused had asked for Rs 3.5 lakh for the child and Rs 25,000 to be paid as advance through UPI. She had said that the remaining amount should be paid at the time of delivery, the officer said.

A team comprising NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and police personnel was part of the operation.

"When Priyanka arrived at the spot near the Sai Mandi at Pashim Vihar carrying a baby girl, she was apprehended. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act has been registered at the Paschim Vihar West police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

During investigation, the two-day-old child was medically examined at the Action Balaji Hospital, Paschim Vihar, and given to the Matrichaya Home in Mianwali Nagar, police said.

Priyanka, a resident of Budh Vihar, was also arrested in the case.

During interrogation, she disclosed that she, along with co-accused Kavya, is in the trade of providing new born babies for adoption on commission basis. The girl was born in Bajrangi Clinic, Bijwashan, Kapaskhera, the DCP said.

The mother of the child has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Kapaskhera village. The couple already has four children -- two girls and two boys.

According to Priyanka, she and Kavya worked as donor surrogates. Kavya met Sunita at a hospital in Patel Nagar, since then they were in touch with each other.

During questioning, the parents of the child stated that they had given the child to accused persons at Kapaskhera on July 8. Efforts are being made to nab others linked to the racket, police added.

