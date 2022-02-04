New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A 31-year-old woman in Delhi was allegedly duped by some unidentified persons under the pretext of exchanging her earings from the bundles of notes, police informed on Friday.

A Police Control Room (PCR) Call was received in Delhi's Hauz Khas police station regarding the incident.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The complainant said that she was cheated on the pretext of exchanging earrings from the bundle of notes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Benita Mary Jaiker informed.

On the basis of the woman's input, the case was registered under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)