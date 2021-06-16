Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and eight-year-old boy, presumably mother and son, were found dead in different areas in Pune city region on Tuesday with the police suspecting it to be a case of double murder.

The woman's body, with injury marks on the throat, was found on Saswad-Jejuri road, while the boy was found dead in Katraj area of Pune city.

While separate cases of murder were registered, a senior police official said they suspected that the boy was the woman's son.

"We are trying to confirm it with the help of their relatives," said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

There were no injures on the boy's body. His father was also missing, the police said, adding that further probe was on.

