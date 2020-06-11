Raisen, Jun 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, police said.

A mother of two, Smita Lodhi allegedly jumped into a well at Chainpura village at around 10 am on Thursday, said Indraj Singh, in-charge of Begumganj police station.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

The deceased's husband Ramdayal was a labourer and the family had returned to the village from Bhopal, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, he added.

Also Read | Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)