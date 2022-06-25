Kanpur, Jun 25 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector and a home guard were among three people arrested for allegedly extorting money from businessmen by threatening to implicate them in a false rape case, police said on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Bhuvneshwari Devi, Home Guard Sanjeev and their associate Mata Prasad Gupta were arrested on Friday night, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said two businessmen, Amit Singh and Upendra Singh, alleged that the accused took their jewellery, mobile phones and Rs 20,000 cash.

"The duo alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 15 lakh from them and threatened to implicate them in a false rape case if they failed to pay the money," Tiwari said.

A probe was ordered into the matter by senior officials, he added.

During the initial investigation, it was found that SI Bhuvneshwari Devi with the help of five others, including a woman who runs a brothel and two sex workers, set up a honey trap for the businessmen, Tiwari said.

"The businessmen were honey-trapped on Thursday night. The SI along with the home guard raided the place where the businessmen were with the sex workers. The SI took jewellery and cash from the businessmen and demanded Rs 15 lakh from them," he said.

Devi, Home Guard Sanjeev and their associate Mata Prasad Gupta were arrested on Friday night. The jewellery and cash they took from the businessmen have also been recovered, he added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 365 (abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, the police said.

The two businessmen were also arrested under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, they said.

