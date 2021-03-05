New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police was allegedly molested and attacked by a man in a moving bus in Dwarka area, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the constable, posted with the PCR unit, was on her way to work, they said.

The accused boarded the cluster bus with the constable and stood behind her. Later, he touched her inappropriately. When the constable objected and shouted at the accused, he hit her with a helmet, a senior police officer said.

The constable was injured while the accused deboarded the bus and fled, the police said, adding that the constable was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and is stated to be stable now.

They said no one came forward to help the constable. Even the bus driver and marshal did not help her. The driver said the incident took place outside the bus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to nab the accused person."

The police said they are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area where the incident took place to identify the accused.

