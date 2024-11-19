Tikamgarh (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) A woman cop was allegedly slapped when police personnel were trying to disperse villagers who blocked a road in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh, police said on Tuesday.

A police constable was also manhandled by villagers, an official said.

A case has been registered against 27 villagers following the incident which occurred on Monday on the Badagaon Road, around 30 km from the Tikamgarh district headquarters. No arrest has been made so far, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rahul Katre.

The woman police officer in-charge of Badagaon police station slapped a youth after he allegedly touched her when police were trying to disperse a crowd protesting the death of a man in a road accident, an official said.

A video shows the young man hitting the woman police officer in retaliation.

Police booked 27 villagers, including 20 unidentified, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for assault on a woman, obstructing the public servant in the discharge of public functions and rioting among others.

