Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) A pit bull mauled a young woman, leaving her with serious injuries mainly on her head and face in Civil Lines area here on Thursday, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the dog owners following a complaint by one of the victim's relatives, they said.

Victim Munni, around 30 years old, works as a domestic help at a few houses in the locality. At around 7.30 am, she was walking near the public works department office when one Vinit Chikara got his pit bull on to the street for a walk.

As Chikara left the dog's harness loose, it knocked Munni down and bit her all over her body. She mainly received critical injuries on her head and face. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued her, but she is battling for life at the hospital, the complainant said.

Vinit Chikara's wife Neetu Chikara has also been booked under the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law," Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

