Kota, Oct 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter drowned after they allegedly fell into a well in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in an agriculture field in Manda village under Jhalawar Sadar police station limits, they said.

Rachnabai Dhakad and her daughter Vidhya, both residents of Manda village, were in the agricultural field with some other women when the incident happened, said Jhalawar Sadar SHO Babulal Meena.

He said Dhakad was working in the field, when at 2:30 pm Vidhya accidently slipped into the well which had no boundary wall.

The mother rushed to rescue her child but herself fell into the well, Meena added.

The two were taken out of the well by some villagers and rushed to hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), to ascertain actual reason of the deaths, has been registered.

A Sub-divisional magistrate would further inquire into the matter, he added.

