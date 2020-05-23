India News | Woman, Daughter Killed as Car Falls into Gorge in Chamoli

Gopeshwar, May 23 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were killed, while her husband and son sustained injuries, when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Narayanbagad on Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway killing the 16-year-old girl on the spot, the Disaster Management department officials said.

Later, her mother also died at Karnaprayag government hospital, they said.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officials added.

