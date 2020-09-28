Bulandshahr, Sep 28 (PTI) A woman and her 12-year-old daughter were killed and four others got injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Monday, police said.

After the accident took place on Garhmukteshwar road in Aurangabad area here, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to a medical facility in Meerut, they said.

Also Read | Kamayani Express Train Coach Derailed Near Jalgaon Station? Central Railway Issues Clarification After Misinformation Goes Viral.

The truck overturned after the collision and its driver and his helper fled the spot, police said.

They said the deceased have been identified as Anju (35) and her daughter Laxmi.

Also Read | Akash Chowdhary, An Influencer from Lucknow is All Set for Featuring His First Web Series ‘Prayag Raj’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)