Banda (UP) , Feb 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old-woman was killed and her husband seriously injured when a truck hit their motorcycle near Atarhut village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday, police said.

Rani Devi was being taken for treatment to Kanpur when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, killing her on the spot, police said.

Her husband was seriously injured and was rushed to the district hospital, they said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, who fled away after the accident, police said.

