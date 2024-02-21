New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): One woman died in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a residential apartment in Dwarka Sector 10 on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Six fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Dwarka about the blaze that broke out in flat no 502 of Pacific Apartment in Dwaka's Sector 10.

The fire started from domestic articles at two flats (each 3BHK) No 410 on the 4th floor and No 510 on the 5th floor.

Two women identified as 83-year-old Jasuri Devi and 30-year-old Pooja Pant who jumped from the balcony to save themselves suffered injuries.

They were shifted to Ayushmaan Hospital for further treatment. While Jasuri Devi was declared dead as soon as she was brought to the hospital by the medical officer, the other injured woman Pooja Pant is undergoing treatment, said officials.

The crime team of FSL Rohini is ascertaining the cause of the fire, which is possibly due to a gas leak.

More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

