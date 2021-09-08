Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): One woman died, while several still missing in the boat accident in Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

He also informed that at least 42 people have been rescued and the capsized boat has been located 1.5 kilometers away from the spot.

"Two boats collided, one of them capsized. As of now, it's difficult to ascertain the number of people on it. However, 42 people were rescued and one woman died. 4 people have been reported missing but the entire report will come in 2-3 hours," Sarma said while addressing to media.

"We have located the boat that capsized, it is located 1.5 kilometers from the spot. We will have to cut open its top portion, only then can we reach under it. NDRF and SDRF are making arrangements for it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the Chief Minister to enquire about the progress of rescue operations at Nimati Ghat.

"PM telephoned me to enquire about the progress of rescue operations at Nimati Ghat & the conditions of those with injuries. I apprised the PM with all the details. Also informed that all of us are minutely monitoring the ground situation," the Chief Minister informed.

Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed anguish over the accident in Majuli. He directed the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims.

"Anguished to learn of the ferry accident in Majuli. I have talked with Assam CM Himanta Sarma regarding the accident and he has informed me of ongoing rescue and relief operations. I have directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to provide all necessary support to help the victims," Sonowal said. (ANI)

