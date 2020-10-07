Banda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A woman who was depressed died after setting herself on fire and her son suffered 60 per cent burn injuries while trying to save her in Mahua village of Banda district, police said Wednesday.

"Chaubi Devi (55) set herself ablaze in her room on Tuesday. Her son Shankar tried to save her and suffered injuries," the local SHO Baljeet Singh said.

Both were rushed to an area hospital by family members where the woman was declared brought dead while the son is stable with 60 per cent burn injuries, he said.

The woman, according to the family members, was depressed after her eldest son killed himself and her youngest son died due to illness. Last year, the woman's husband died in an accident.

The SHO said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

