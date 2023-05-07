New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a laptop cell factory in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Sunday and a body of a woman was recovered from its basement after the blaze was doused, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding a fire in the basement of E-9, Chand Bagh.

Also Read | CBSC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: CBSE Board Results To Be Declared Soon, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Fire tenders took about three hours to bring the blaze under control after which a body of a woman, Maya (30) was found in the bathroom of the basement. The lady was working as a labour in the factory.

The police have a registered case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and Update Today: National Capital Records Minimum Temperature of 21.4 Degrees Celsius, IMD Predicts Light Rain at Few Places.

Further investigations are in progress, police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)