Thrissur (Ker), Oct 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old dentist, who was stabbed allegedly by her live-in partner over a financial dispute, succumbed to wounds on Sunday, while undergoing a treatment here, police said.

Sona was allegedly attacked by Mahesh (40), a building contractor, on September 28 at her clinic here using a sharp edged weapon.

The dentist was rushed to the hospital here after she suffered serious injuries on her stomach and thighs in the attack, police said.

Sona and Mahesh had been living together after she separated from her husband.

The relationship ran into trouble due to the dispute between the couple over financial matters.

On September25, Sona lodged a complaint with the police over the issue.

Enraged by this, Mahesh allegedly attacked Sona at her clinic, police said.

An investigation has been launched to nab Mahesh, who went absconding following the incident.

