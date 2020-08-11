Hajipur (Bihar), Aug 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two sons in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place early on Tuesday in Bhikhanpura village in Desri police station area when other members of her family were asleep, they said.

Rekha Devi allegedly set herself on fire after suspectedly strangulating her four-year-old son Aditya Kumar and two-and-half-year-old son Arush Kumar to death with her 'dupatta', a police officer said.

Devi's family members woke up to find flames coming out of her room. When they barged into her room, they found she was badly burnt and her two children were lying on the bed with her 'dupatta' wrapped around their necks, he said.

Villagers rushed them to a nearby healthcare centre, where they were declared dead, the officer said.

All angles are being investigated, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

The woman's husband, with whom she was married for eight years, works in Hyderabad, the officer added.

