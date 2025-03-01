Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Woman entrepreneur and founder of Kiran Foundation Kiran Boro has now been trying to showcase Assam's traditional eri silk products on the global stage.

She is among the leading 500 rural women of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) who are working on the production of various designs of eri silk products as well as bamboo-made products.

Kiran Boro told ANI that the government has supported rural women and given them training. "I visited many foreign countries and tried to showcase our eri silk products. The government has given training to our 500 rural women. Last time I visited Italy's famous Milan festival."

She further said that their annual turnover is now around Rs 45 lakh. "Our women's income has also been gradually increasing," Kiran Boro said. The woman entrepreneur showcased her products at the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 summit exhibition. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the exhibition of Advantage Assam 2.0 and met the young women entrepreneurs of the state, expressing immense pride in the innovative products crafted by local entrepreneurs.

Daymonti Boro, a woman weaver, said that the rural women of the state are engaged in producing handloom products like Muga silk, Gamosa, Mekhela-Chador, etc, in support of the government.

"The government has given training to the weavers. I have been working on this handloom weaving since 1992. The government has also supported us and our income is also increasing. Along with me 14 other women are also working this," Daymonti Boro said.

The second edition of Advantage Assam was held in Guwahati on February 25 & 26.

Along with major companies and PSUs of the country, many young women entrepreneurs and startups of the state participated in the mega Infrastructure and Investment summit. (ANI)

