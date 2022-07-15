Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) A woman folk singer was allegedly raped by a van rickshaw puller in the Kolkata station area, police said on Friday.

Acting on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman at Ultadanga Police Station on Friday, the accused was arrested from the locality, a police officer said.

The alleged incident happened on July 12 afternoon, when the survivor, a resident of Dakshindari, was passing through the area to purchase some household stuff, the officer said.

"The woman alleged that at that time it started raining and she took shelter under a shed. It was then that the accused came from behind and dragged her to a nearby hedge and raped her. We are investigating the matter," he said.

After raping the woman, the accused took away the gold ornaments she was wearing as well as all her belongings and fled, the police officer said.

The woman was sick for two days and remained at home after the alleged incident and went to the Ultadanga Police Station on Friday along with her relative to lodge a complaint, he said.

"Medical tests of the woman confirmed rape. We have started a rape case along with a case of theft against the accused," the officer added.

